2023 AND THE DELUGE OF ASPIRANTS



When APC and PDP pegged the cost of their presidential nomination forms at 100million and 50million respectively, Nigerians thought many politicians would be edged out of the contest. This is not unconnected with the exorbitant cost of the forms amidst excruciating poverty in the land. However, the number of candidates who are trooping out to buy presidential forms, particularly from the ruling party, has said the opposite. So far, more than APC aspirants have bought forms and many are still expected to follow suite in due course. Is the emergence of many aspirants have to do with the statement credited to the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu that the party had yet to zone its presidential candidate to any zone? With the aspirants directed to fill withdrawal forms, the ruling APC may likely opt for consensus candidate in order to select its presidential candidate. Like APC, other political parties including PDP, are still selling forms.

With the low quality of leadership in the country, the emergence of many aspirants is a welcome development. If not for the monetization of democracy by our politicians, many aspirants will lead to the emergence of competent leadership which remains the bane of the country’s growth and development. Sadly, for someone to emerge as party flag bearer, he needs to be rich enough to buy the costly form and also dole out cash to delegates who always go for the highest bidder. One hopes the number of aspirants is not due to the monetary rewards democracy confers on politicians. Politics in Nigeria has become a gravy train for self- enrichment. The lifestyle of our political office holders is tempting and can push many to buy these forms. The electorate who holds the ace for electing leaders are usually caught in the cobweb of choosing between the good and bad candidates political parties present. Politicians use huge amount of resources to buy the conscience of voters and influence the results of elections. With regard to the aspirants who are scrambling to buy forms, some did it for recognition. They join the league in order to become relevant or be compensated with appointments after their parties may have won the elections.

Whatever may be the reasons, the development indicates our fledging democracy is ripe. Indeed, the political culture is evolving with more Nigerians accepting democracy as the best system of government. What worries many is that many aspirants have purchased forms without a clear blueprint on how to address the myriad problems or challenges bedevilling the country. With the exception of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and governor Kayode Fayemi, who unveiled their policies and programs during their declarations, many aspirants are bunch of opportunist politicians with nothing to offer to the country. Nigerians expect the aspirants to have in their kits robust programs and policies aimed at unifying the fragmented country, tackle insecurity and fix our deteriorating economy.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

