Zenith Bank Stages Tennis, Swimming Meets in Ikoyi Club

One of the biggest sports promoters in the country, Zenith Bank PLC, is set to stage two competitions later this month at the elite social club, Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

Zenith Bank has been the sole sponsors of national women’s basketball league for close to two decades and also was a partner of the Nigeria Football Federation for many years, staging the youth U-15 fiesta in various parts of the country and also paying the salary of the Super Eagles coach at some point.

The bank is also the sponsors of the Delta State Headmasters’ Cup and Delta State Principals’ Cup respectively.

On May 14th, the Zenith Bank Swimming competition will take centre stage at the Ikoyi Club while on May 23rd, the outfit will also stage tennis tournament at the elite club.

Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, is excited that the bank’s sports progammes for the year are taking off.

Onyeagwu said: “We are always passionate about our various developmental programmes in sports sector. There are events we stage in various social clubs to make the club members keep fit and also feel good just as we stage some youthful events in the clubs too to boost the knowledge of the children in sports.

“Other events are still coming up later this year after the swimming and tennis at Ikoyi Club. We are committed to raise future champions for Nigeria and to also make some stars in the senior level represent the country well at continental and global events like we are doing in national women basketball.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

