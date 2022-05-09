NPFL: Rivers Utd Compound Relegation-threatened MFM FC’s Woes

Rivers United’s 5-0 crushing of Lagos Church club, MFM FC, has extended the Pride of Rivers to seven points lead at the top of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Rivers at on 58 points from 27 matches while second placed Plateau United are on 51 points on same number of games. Enugu Rangers are distant third on 45 points from same 27 matches.

Sadly, battered MFM FC who are languishing at the bottom of the NPFL on miserable 24 points are not going to escape drop from the Nigerian topflight.

Elsewhere, Akwa United and Enyimba played out 1-1 draw at the Nest of Champions in Uyo while Gombe snatched maximum points from the 1-0 defeat of Sunshine Stars .

Kano Pillars who are in the Drop Zone defeated Kwara United 2-1 to brighten their chances of escaping relegation. The Sai Masu Gida have and outstanding game.

RESULTS

Akwa Utd 1-1 Enyimba

Gombe 1-0 Sunshine

K’Pillars 2-1 Kwara Utd

Lobi 2-1 Katsina Utd

Nasarawa 2-1 Plateau

Rivers Utd 5-0 MFM FC

Shooting 1-0 Tornadoes

Wikki 2-0 Dakkada

