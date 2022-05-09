NOC Secures High-performance Training for Anyanacho in Germany

AHEAD PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has intensified its efforts in ensuring Team Nigerian athletes get quality training ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Still basking in the success of ensuring the International Olympics Committee (IOC) captured eight Nigerian athletes in its scholarship scheme ahead of the Games, the NOC has scored yet another goal with Elizabeth Anyanacho.

The Habu Gumel-led NOC has secured the high-performance training for Elizabeth Oluchi Anyanacho , one of the beneficiaries of the International Olympic Committee Scholarship at the Taekwondo Competence Centre (TCC), Friedrichshafen in Germany to boost her preparation and qualification towards Paris 2024.

Soft-spoken Scribe of the NOC, Olabanji Oladapo confirmed the cheery news when he said that the Olympic movement was determined in its role to prepare the best of Nigerian athletes for the Games. It is part of the statutory duties of the NOC to prepare and lead Team Nigeria to the Games based on Olympic values.

The Taekwondo Competence Centre (TCC), Friedrichshafen combines sports-scientific, innovative know-how in theory and practice, research and sports-practical work at the highest level.

“Elizabeth will train under a well-developed training structure which is supervised by world-class coaches and scientific personnel. This is a pilot programme to aid the development of Taekwondo in Nigeria”, Oladapo noted.

Anyanacho was Nigeria’s sole representative in the Taekwondo event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and the first female athlete to represent Nigeria in the martial art sport at the Olympics in 16 years.

The Statistics undergraduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Anyanacho, though lost her fight against a much matured and experienced double Olympic Medalist, Nur Tartar of Turkey, she left lasting impressions that made Taekwando officials dub her the future of Taekwando. Anyanacho is mentored and coached by Nigeria’s Taekwando Olympic medalist and icon, Chika Chukwumerije.

