Iwobi Fires Assist as Everton Boost Survival with Win at Leicester

PREMIER LEAGUE

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, gave an assist that ensured Everton defeated Leicester City 2-1 to ensure victory for the hosts at King Power Stadium yesterday.

In the sixth minute of the game, the Super Eagles midfielder flicked the cross to Vitaliy Mykolenko which he volleyed into Leicester’s net for the opening goal of the afternoon.

But five minutes later, Patson Daka cancelled out the advantage as Leicester cashed on a defensive mix-up between Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman for the equaliser.

And on the half-hour mark, Mason Holgate, nodded home to restore Everton’s advantage after Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Richarlison’s header from a Demarai Gray corner.

For the record, Iwobi, who was in action for 90 minutes in the game, has made 24 league appearances for Everton this season, with two goals to his credit.

The victory moved Everton out of the drop zone to 16th on the log with 35 points from 34 games. Leicester are 14th on 42 points.

With Wilfred Ndidi still out injured, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman featured for Leicester City. While Iheanacho was in action for 90 minutes, Lookman came on as sub for Daka 10 minutes from regulation time.

