Five-star Man City Hammer Newcastle to Go Three Points Clear

Manchester City on Sunday thrashed Newcastle United 5-0 to go three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte put City in control at the break as they blew away the cobwebs from Wednesday’s Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.

Rodri’s header just past the hour mark added a third for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Substitute Phil Foden made it four late on and there was time for Sterling’s second to round off the scoring.

Newcastle on the other hand are not threatened by the defeat as they stay 13th on the log on 43 points from 36 games.

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool had temporary moved top of the Premier League even as they dropped two precious points against a resilient Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield.

Son Heung-min swept the counter-attacking visitors in front after 56 minutes following a link-up between Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon and with the Liverpool defence disorganised.

Virgil van Dijk and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had both struck the woodwork in a tight contest before then and it took a heavily deflected shot from Luis Diaz 16 minutes from time to draw Liverpool level and set up a grandstand finish.

Spurs defended with resolution after the equaliser though and were also a threat on the break as they battled to take something from the game to aid their fight for a place in the top four.

Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat of Leeds yesterday has however ensured that the Gunners are four points clear of Spurs.

