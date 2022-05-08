Taiwo Afolabi’s London Birthday Party

Society Watch

Billionaire businessman, Taiwo Afolabi, always seems to have a unique way of making his competitors go green with envy. He, no doubt, loves to make a definitive statement about everything he does.

He is a businessman who can hold the candle to anyone else in the industry owing to his brilliance. His businesses are scattered within and outside the country and he dazzles with beautiful ideas always. Besides, the billionaire businessman has a Midas touch, as anything he touches turns into gold.

More importantly, that he loves to engage in the celebration of life is also not in doubt, as shown on April 29, 2022, when he clocked 60 in a blaze of glory. In celebrating the day, Afolabi held a grand party with many eminent personalities in attendance at The Ballroom, Sheraton Grand, Park Lane, Piccadilly, London.

Society Watch gathered that many of his friends across the globe flew into the city to rejoice with him on his new attainment.

The Ogun State-born businessman has his hands in some other sectors of the economy.

Over the years, he has contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria’s economy; and he is among the biggest employers of labour in the country.

He is so knowledgeable about his businesses and you can’t pull the wool over his eyes; he is spot on and abreast of contemporary issues.

Afolabi began his professional career with a shipping company, Nigerian Express Agencies Limited, where he distinguished himself and rose to become the Head of Operations. With the zeal of entrepreneurship burning in him, he left the company in 1988 to establish what has now turned into a big conglomerate, SIFAX Group, a business interest with diverse investments in maritime, aviation, haulage, logistics, oil and gas and hospitality, among others.

