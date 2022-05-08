Peace at Last as Idris Abolaji Ajimobi and Kolapo Kola-Daisi Settle Political War

HighLife

Family is our first battle, everything else is secondary in the context of this battle. And so it is for the family that was formed from the marriage union of the family of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and that of leading industrialist and educationist, Bashorun Kola-Daisi. In this union of two families, a new one emerged, one immersed in familial love, yes, but also political ambitions. And these ambitions recently tore a line across the family picture, but that line is mended now.

For a while now, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, the son of the Bashorun and son-in-law to the late Ajimobi has been canvassing for a position in Oyo. Even though he started his professional career in the hallways of the banking system and later solidified his position as a progressive individual unlimited to a particular career, Kola-Daisi felt like it was time to serve his people and so has been making moves to go the way of the senatorial in Oyo.

On the other side of the bench is Idris Ajimobi, the only son of the late Oyo governor. He also appeared to have been in training to serve Oyo since he was a young chap. Thus, despite every other industry he joined and worked in, those that know how these things work were always aware that he would end up in political circles. And so he has.

Recently, there was something of a clash between Idris and his brother-in-law, Kola-Daisi. Insiders say that the case of bad blood started because Idris intended to contest with Kola-Daisi for the chance to represent Oyo South Senatorial District in the Senate. Thus, a conflict of interests arose and members of the united family began taking sides.

All that is history now. According to insiders, there was a roundtable family meeting in which it was decided that Kola-Daisi would vie for the senatorial position while Idris would vie for the House of Assembly position. And that is how the family became one once again.

