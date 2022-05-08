Naija Hood Rep: Lawani, Ifeking Bid Farewell to the Show

This week’s eviction saw a double eviction as Lawani and Ifeking representing Obalende and Ilorin hoods respectively left the show.

Of the three with low votes, Jenniesimpss was saved by other Hood reps who queued behind her based on the instructions given by the Landlord.

Meanwhile, Lotto64banks, Omeche, Caroline, Ramzy and Dezign were saved by voters. Fockelly, Imade, Don David, Lovezoe, Boman and Queenifa were also saved.

All the reps were up for eviction due to their bad behaviour last week, according to the Landlord. While giving his last speech in the house, Lawani expressed dissatisfaction with his eviction but stayed positive.

“I think everybody in my position would feel bad. I feel bad but I am staying positive. I believe the road does not end here. Nothing happens to me by chance. I am grateful to God and the universe for this moment. I will keep it ongoing.”

Ifeking on her part said she never expected to stay in the show for long and thereafter lauded herself for getting the level.

