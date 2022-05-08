Million Dollar Question: Will Akinwunmi Ambode Come out from His Anonymous Cocoon?

HighLife

Many things are happening in Nigeria’s hallways of politics. Even in Lagos where schemes are usually hidden under the guise of hearty handshakes and sentimental smiles, many things are happening. Former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has knowingly or unknowingly gotten himself into a group that wants him to be Lagos number one citizen again. But is this his destiny? And how will he contend with the incumbent governor?

It has been a while since Ambode graced the front pages of newspapers across the country. The last that was heard of him, he had joined a party committee and was in charge of some sort of peace-keeping. Considering that he has been moving under the radar since then, one can only agree that he is indeed keeping to terms with that peace-styled engagement.

But something has stirred in the Lagos political nest with Ambode at the centre.

A few days ago, a group styling itself as the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation declared that they were preparing to have a showdown with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Judging from the other declarations made by the group, an agenda was underway to make sure that Sanwo-Olu vacates the Lagos governorship seat by 2023.

This is all very interesting. Those in the know regarding how these things work are aware that now is not the time to have an old-timer throwing his hat into the ring. (Granted, Ambode is not an old-timer in the context of his political history, but he is not a foal either.) Even more interesting is the fact that Ambode has not made any public declaration about wanting to be Lagos governor a second time. So, where is all this coming from?

Currently, eyes are moving to and fro and ears are opening up. We are all very interested in Ambode’s next course of action. Will he leave his cocoon and contest the seat with Sanwo-Olu or is there something else in the pipelines waiting to be stirred?

