Loud Whispers With Joseph Edgar

Kola Abiola for President?

I am not sure that I have not written about this bro already in this column in the last few weeks. But who cares? Is it your column? Anyways, that was how I watched his interview very carefully on ARISE NEWS Channel and had a 360-degree turnaround. I never used to like him. I do not think he handled post-June 12 events very well. He allowed the momentum to peter out. Even domestically, we didn’t see the strength as the family just waddled away.

But at the ARISE NEWS Channel interview, he asked us to remember that he was still a very young man at the time while admonishing us to avoid fighting a government – civilian or military.

That put in perfect context the forces he would have fought at the time and see me here in Shomolu hawking Agege bread blaming him. What did I know then?

That interview opened a Kola Abiola I don’t think a lot of us know. Remember he had been quite a recluse, not bothering to allow the world see who or what he was made of beyond the fact that he was MKO’s heir.

Today, as I am watching, I am seeing a deep understanding of the fault lines that beset this nation. Having had a front row seat to the core of our issues and access to every known power player, Mr. Abiola is perfectly positioned.

Now, I do not know if he is interested in the presidency or not. I hear he has come out under PRP. Others say he is just a card-carrying member. Whatever he is, we would want to know more. If you joined the June 12 protest like some of us did, running up and down Ikorodu road – although I was a bit distracted by Ronke who was selling eggs by the Fadeyi junction and who called me aside and said, “Omo kobokobo, wetin concern you inside this matter?” And took me away to her mother’s backyard to do things to me that if I talk, Akwa Ibom will demand reparation from Lagos State – you will want to listen more to Uncle Kola and this is why he is my guest today on Zoom to discuss this and more especially his outlook for Nigeria going forward.

Godswill Akpabio: God’s Will?

You see, me I really do not want to put my mouth in this matter. Let me tell you why. When our Governor came out, I shouted and railed. That one has gone back to his local government to be playing local politics where he truly belongs.

Now this one has come out, if I shout again, they will say which is your own sef you this mumu Duke. The first one came out; you shout, this one now you dey shout. Are you sure all that amala and diluted Afang you have been eating in Lagos have not turned you into an Ibibio outcast?

My people, Akpabio is more than qualified especially if you take his pedigree as our Governor into view. He turned the state into a small heaven and now as Federal Minister – I don’t know what he has achieved though – but in a season where people who superintend ASUU are buying form, why not Akpabio?

So, you see my dilemma. I cannot talk too much even though I see this as just one example of the ‘stupidity’ that pervades the polity where the presidency has lost so much glory that in fact, the campaign for the Presidency of the Oshodi Bus-stop Association will not pull out the number of odiferous characters that we are seeing.

My people, I have kept quiet for Akpabio. Why won’t I keep quiet? Did you even see the crowd that came out for him? I am walking away o. I wish him and Nigeria well.

Babatunde Fashola: A Strange Twist of Fate

That I admire Oga cannot be overstated. He governed Lagos for eight years, admirably. To date, he has been the only one that has withstood the raging fire of the one who owns the bullion van and who owns us. He got a second term despite the keen insistence otherwise by the lord of the flies.

Then he moved on to become a Federal Minister in the Works and Housing Ministry just as my lead hero in ‘Baba Kekere’, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

So, it was only fitting that I invited him as the Special Guest of Honour at the Command Performance. So, I reached out to his Media chief who made sure the invite got to Oga. Oga was said to have advised that we shifted the date to May 3 as a result of the Ramadan. Me, I took it hook, line, and sinker.

At that point, a very funny comedy of errors was playing out between me, Lagos State Government and the new management at the Glover Hall. Between the three of us, we were changing dates the way prostitutes at the famed Good Evening Street, near Adebiyi Street in Shomolu changed customers.

From April 24 to May 2 and finally May 3. So we informed the Honourable Minister’s team and new cards were sent out not only to him but to every invited special guest.

We got early information that Mr. Governor would not attend. We didn’t shake because we knew at that time; the second term nomination process was in high gear. Baba will not come and be watching play when snakes are everywhere o. So, Fashola’s attendance would have added much more colour to the event.

Confirmation came and I jumped out from the bathroom naked like I always do. We were set for the most colourful command performance ever.

Na so I look road tire o. I no see Fa…. talk less of Shola for Tinubu Square o; not to mention Glover Hall. I leave am to God. I continue with my show.

That was how I woke up from an Afang-laden sleep the next day with over 30 missed calls on my phone. I had put it on silent. When you lose money the way I lost money because of all that postponement, you will eat two bowls of Afang and sleep off na.

My brother Hakeem Bello, Mr. Fashola’s Media Chief, had called me tire. He wanted me to receive the honourable Minister at Glover. Oh my God! The show was yesterday o. Kai, there was a mix up. My fault totally. Although I had mentioned the date, we all worked on Wednesday. Kai.

I jumped up from my bed and called back. The Honourable Minister’s advance team was already at Glover.

OMG! The money these people promised me has lost ooo!!! My mother had told me when I told her that I will not pay tithe that Pastor just bought a new Range. She had said, don’t worry if you won’t serve God you will serve Baal. No be Baal be this, wey make minister come show the next day instead of the real day.

Anyways, I want to thank Mr. Fashola for taking the pains of coming. It onIy shows the high respect he has for LKJ’s legacy and also for the arts and our culture. I thank you so so much. God bless.

Ayo Subair: Another Victim

I don’t even know how to add this one too. Mr Subair who has been one of my most fervent supporters was also caught up in the matter. I was wondering that Lord has never missed any of our shows, even the ones wey no concern am, he was there.

So ‘Baba Kekere’ where he was a major supporter if not one of the biggest and he won’t come. He used to be the very earliest callers with his lovely wife who happens to be Chief Awolowo’s granddaughter. That day, his seat was glaringly empty. I didn’t want to call him because as LIRS chief, he is super busy. So, I left it.

Then, the next day I saw his missed calls too. He was at the venue and it was empty. Kai. You can imagine being caught at Marina at 6pm on a work day. Mad. Kai, I said “Sorry egbon mi. Ema binu si mi. Kai.”

The public holidays really confused a lot of people.

A lot of people went for the show a day after it had closed because of the confusion between Lagos and the federal government on this matter.

Let me seize this opportunity to tell you Mr. Subair that you have been so good to me to the point that if it is only one more slot to enter heaven and they ask me to choose between you and me who to take the last slot, I will seriously consider you before I say “Sorry, make I enter, we be minority as Ibibio man, we no plenty inside.”

Thanks so much and God bless you mighty.

Obuks Ibru: Beautifully Positioned

Obuks is of the popular Ibru dynasty and she wants to represent the Ughelli North, South and Uju Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Born Obukome Elaine Ibru-Mukoro, she is a director at the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a seasoned business entrepreneur with stints in various sectors of the economy.

night, we had a brief conversation and I asked her, “Obuks, wetin you wan go do for politics? You no carry this your fine face come make we engage on other things?”

She went into a deep explanation of her mission as it concerns social infrastructure. That got me. The plights of widows, women in general and children. She wanted to drive stronger legislation to better protect not only these categories but the more vulnerable in the society.

I said to her: “Obuks, you try. But if you win, who go dey cook that Afang for your restaurant for Surulere?”

Men, you should eat Obuks food o. Her soup sweet pass Elvina own. You see, I am not afraid to stay and stand by the truth. After all, na my mentor Mandela go jail for 21 years for standing by the truth. Obuks’ Afang sweet pass Elvina own. Elvina can only cook Egusi which is a killer but this discussion na Afang and the national question.

So Obuks said, “Edgar, if you can reach Omo-Agege and other leaders in the region plus all strategic stakeholders and convince them of my purpose and sincerity, I promise you that you will get Afang weekly for all of my tenure.”

This is the real stomach infrastructure, no be that Agege bread Fayose use confuse Ekiti people. Please anybody that knows Omo-Agege, tell him that the Duke is looking very seriously for him to discuss a very important matter of national importance. This one is not running away with maze o, this one is much more important o. Kai.

Emir Sanusi: Where Forth Art Thou?

, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II,

Your majesty, I am looking for you o. Since my brother Kola Kareem brought me to you in Victoria Island and I joined you for dinner, he has refused or failed to bring me to your presence again.

You know that day, I ate more than three plates of rice and I asked him as we were going home that day o. I said, “Egbon, me I hope the fact that I ate well did not annoy his highness?”

Kola assured me that I should not worry that no matter how much I ate, I cannot eat more than you, your Majesty.

Now, I am really in a quandary as to why this same Kola has not brought me to your presence o. Let me tell you the matter very quickly.

In our bid to tell some very powerful historical stories on stage which has led us to telling the story of Awo, OBJ and Jakande, the need to balance it out has become quite imperative. We just told the story of Olu of Warri this Easter, and as a result, we have come to the conclusion that the very next story is that of your grandfather, the original Emir Sanusi.

The script has been commissioned and finished. It was written by the famous Prof Ahmed Yerima who also wrote Aremu – the one on OBJ and we have secured The Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja and Muson Centre in Lagos for the plays this August.

Your Majesty, for the first time ever, this play will feature in Lagos and Abuja at the same time with two different casts of 100 each in both locations. Already, the National Dance Troupe is committed and its Director-General Muhammed Ahmed Muhammed is the Co-Executive Producer.

Now my dilemma: Everybody I have gone to have said, I should get your consent. Well, this is a historical piece with all the information out there but I also do believe that we must give you the honour of officially informing you before we unleash the colourful and rich culture, traditions and stories of your people on the world.

I have met with legendary Kadaria Ahmed on this matter and she has assured me of her support in reaching you.

So, your majesty, here is me giving you a seven day ultimatum to make thyself available, failure which you will see a naked Akwa Ibom man stand in front of thy residence with a placard saying: “Emir Sanusi, what is the matter na?”

Thank you.

Tinu Sanda: Welcome on Board

One day, I went to see my big brother, Dere Otubu, who had just been appointed Chairman of Eko Disco. When I entered, I saw a very beautiful woman waiting to see him.

You know me, I am a curator of African beauty. As I rushed in, I shouted. Lord who be that for your waiting room o. She be like a Nobel Prize winner. He smiled and said that it is Dr. Tinu, get to know her, something big is about to happen.

He took me back and introduced me to her and she gave me her card. When you see intellectual power, you can feel it instantly. The confidence, the boldness and the lack of arrogance is unmistakable. It’s the people that have fufu in their brain that will be doing, “what is wrong with you?”

Anyways, that time I was looking for support for my Warri play. So, I just moved on to Dere.

That was how the appointment was later announced. Dr. Tinu is now the substantive Managing Director at Eko Disco, the most profitable of such in the country as I hear.

Kai, I went straight to her profile and I want to die. Masters in Business Admin with specialty in Strategic Planning from the Edinburgh Business School, Herriot Watt. She also did Harvard Business School and a doctorate in Financial Management and Entrepreneurship among a series of professional memberships including ICAN, ICA and IPFM. Please google to know their full names, I am tired abeg.

From banking where she had stints with Standard Chartered and Access Bank, she moved to Eko Disco where she progressed very steadily till this emergence. Lovely.

I wish her well. If I had listened to Dere that day, I for lock am up o. Now, I don’t even have her number o and my Estate Chairman Kayode just asked me, “Duke, you know anybody for Eko Disco, we need pre-paid o.” Kai.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

My people, it is one scandal per week in Nigeria today o. From the sex tape to now dogs. Our girls are sleeping with dogs o for raw cash. My people, fear is catching me. How someone’s daughter will see a full-grown man and say ‘no’ and will now because of money for hair and iPhone open her legs to a dog. Dog o, not human beings, we are calling dog. A real-life dog – Alsatian, bush dog, Aja, Nkita, Ebua.

The video has been circulating and I have been told that this particular lady was paid N1.1m for the act. Now when she was born, they did naming ceremony o. They thanked their God o for a beautiful child o, not knowing that na demon they have unleashed to the world.

Now when I see a dog on the road, I will be looking at it with one eye wondering whether na my rival or colleague. Which kind of life is this na?

Who do you blame for this one again o. Parents? Government? Society? Madness everywhere. See woman o that person will be chasing in the afternoon, using a whole salary to beg her, only for that one at night to go and shag a dog and will now wear perfume in the day like a normal person.

God will help us o. Kai. I am afraid to kiss a woman now sef, because we don’t know any more o. Na wa.

Ayo Olowokere: An Imperial Hailing

Let me just quickly hail this my brother. He is the Managing Director of Imperial Homes. A consummate development banker whose stints in the industry continue to form the benchmark of service excellence. He is not doing birthday or anything like that o, I just say I should hail him because I dey owe him wife gym money.

Stay blessed my brother, you are changing the face of the industry. Keep the flag flying.

Yinka Shonekan: Hot Gist Next Week

Next week I will tell you guys one hot gist about this my brother. So, all those people – them Folarin and co wey no get money buy paper and will be saying, “Duke, send me link to your column.” You have seven days to start saving or you go Page Financials go borrow money so you can buy paper and read hot gist about Yinka next week. Bye.

