Liverpool Drop Precious Points Against Spurs

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League but dropped two precious points in the title race with Manchester City as they drew against a resilient Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield.

Son Heung-min swept the counter-attacking visitors in front after 56 minutes following a link-up between Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon and with the Liverpool defence disorganised.

Virgil van Dijk and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had both struck the woodwork in a tight contest before then and it took a heavily deflected shot from Luis Diaz 16 minutes from time to draw Liverpool level and set up a grandstand finish.

Spurs defended with resolution after the equaliser though and were also a threat on the break as they battled to take something from the game to aid their fight for a place in the top four.

The point takes Liverpool top on goal difference but Pep Guardiola’s side City can move three points clear with three games remaining if they defeat Newcastle United this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove, a side who had not won at home in 2022, ran riot at the Amex Stadium in a barely believable 90 minutes of football in which Manchester United were humiliated 4-0. The Red Devils were outplayed, out-thought and outworked.

The Seagulls had only ever won three times in 27 meetings with the 20-time English champions. The fourth was a night Brighton, aiming to finish in the top half of the top flight for the first time in their 121-year history, will never forget.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

