LERSA pledges support for family of LASTMA official killed by traffic offender

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has promised to provide support for the family of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official, Jamiu Issa, who was recently killed on duty by a traffic offender on the Lekki Expressway.

The promise of support was announced when

LERSA’s Secretary General, Mr Gbemi Adelekan, led the association’s delegation on a condolence visit to the family on Tuesday. Adelekan assured Issa’s widow and three children that members of the association will not abandon the family.

He explained that LERSA will resolve to provide the family with financial and material support to cushion the effect of the unfortunate development.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with the entire family at this grieving period, while we pray for his soul to continue to rest in perfect peace.

“We want to assure the entire family of our unwavering support at this difficult time. We shall assist the family with material and financial aid to help with getting by with the sudden death of the head of the family,” Adenekan said.

