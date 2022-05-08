Family over Everything as Bukola Saraki Serenades Younger Sister, Senator Gbemi Saraki

HighLife

After going through the ups and downs of this battle and surviving it, nothing should be able to shake you anymore. Thinking about this possibility, it seems that the Saraki siblings, Senators Bukola and Gbemisola, are well prepared for whatever might come their way. But, what a delight it is to have them together as a family after so many years.

It has been a while since Bukola Saraki, the former President of the Senate of Nigeria, was in the news or on the front page with his younger sister, Gbemi. In the past, both of them were almost always at each other’s throats, seemingly destined to always go for the jugular. However, things are different now. Thanks to the intervention of Lagos-based cleric, Sheikh Sulaiman Farooq Onikijipa, the rivalry of the Saraki siblings has undergone a qualitative transformation.

Indeed, it used to be that snubbing was the attitude that Bukola used to celebrate his younger sister’s birthday. Other times, he might have sent a missile of a jab her way. Not this year. This year, as Gbemi celebrated her 57th birthday, Bukola took time out to compose a birthday message that communicated his love and respect for her.

Truly, one’s family knows one best. As Bukola’s message and goodwill came along, so did a deluge of others from elsewhere. After all, even those who used the old rivalry between the Saraki siblings as an opportunity to show malice towards Gbemi have cooled down. Naturally, Bukola would have no one slandering his sister, although politics does tend to cause tensions every time.

All in all, now that Bukola and Gbemi are back together and talking and celebrating each other’s birthdays, there is no stronger united front in their clan than the both of them. Indeed, things are looking up from every angle.

