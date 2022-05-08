Ekong, Etebo, Kalu, Dennis Relegated to Championship as Watford Sink

•Okoye may become the fifth Super Eagle as he joins Watford in January

Kunle Adewale with agency report

Watford s’ place in the Championship was sealed yesterday as Roy Hodgson’s magic failed this time after Hornets’ loss to Crystal Palace. As a result, a quadruple of Super Eagles players may drop out of the English topflight Premier League and be playing in the second-tier Championship next season.

William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu and on-loan Oghenekaro Etebo may all be plying their trades in the second level of English football in the 2022-23 season.

It was imminent and looked unavoidable but it took a defeat against Crystal Palace for their cruel fate to be sealed.

Watford have been through so much this season, looking brilliant in patches but rattled and uninterested for a long stretch.

Their 1-0 loss at Selhurst Park was their 25th of the season.

The Hornets will be joined in the Championship by Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye who was signed in January and loaned back to his club Vitesse, who may also be relegated from the Eredivisie.

They may however lose Dennis, unarguably their best player this season with Premier League clubs reportedly interested in retaining him in the top flight.

Dennis joined Watford last summer and may be on his way out. Kalu was a January signing from Bordeaux while Etebo, a loan signing from Stoke City may be returning to his parent club, also in the Championship.

Troost-Ekong was part of their promotion-winning team and was involved in some patched victories this season. A move abroad is on the cards for the Super Eagles vice captain.

