Clara Trying Her Luck Again

Love is a magical concept. It does not hold much regard for the amount of money you have in your bank account (or the terrifying lack thereof), the number of years you have spent on the earth, or how reputable or reprehensible you are. When love strikes you, it strikes. Of course, it is your prerogative whether or not to go with it. For the former First Lady of Enugu State and ex-wife of Sullivan Chime, Clara, the answer is yes to love.

Social media is agog over the news of the remarriage of Clara. A few days ago, photos and videos emerged on the virtual space showing a radiant Clara exquisitely decorated in the colours of a new wife. And since she is divorced from the former Enugu Governor, it didn’t take time for people to understand that she has gotten married to someone else.

More details have been released regarding the entire event. According to these reports, Clara got married to a wealthy Southern Kaduna man, someone she loves with all her heart and more. The wedding was a private event and it took place in Amuda, Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA, in Abia State on Friday, April 29, 2022.

From her radiance in the photographs, it is obvious that Clara is very happy and excited at the prospect of being married to the love of her life. Indeed, this is a sharp contrast to the way she was in 2013 when she was allegedly thrown out of the Enugu State Government House while her four-year-old son (at the time) wailed behind her and was forced to stay with his father.

Indeed, the divorce session that followed that event was enough to scare Clara for life. Thus, it is a happy surprise to see her in love again.

