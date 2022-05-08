CAN Forgives Sterling Bank CEO over Easter Message

Chuks Okocha in Abuja|





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it has forgiven the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, over the bank’s blasphemous Easter message.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the National Secretary of the body, Dr. Joseph Daramola, the association said it had forgiven the CEO, saying the decision was sequel to an acceptable and genuine apology letter written to CAN by the bank on April 20, 2022, which was personally signed by Suleiman.

The association said some well-meaning and highly placed Nigerians had also appealed to CAN to forgive in the spirit of Christianity and in consonance with the message of Easter.

As a result of this development, CAN said it has resolved to forgive Sterling Bank and its chief executive, as the association always remembers that ‘to err is human and to forgive is divine.’

In taking this step, the apex Christian body said it was following in the footsteps “of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ who asked God to forgive those who nailed Him to the cross unjustly and has taught us to always forgive.”

CAN, therefore, called on Christians in the country to also forgive the bank and its management.

It said those who are considering stopping patronising the bank as a result of the blunder should stop the process but instead continue doing business with the bank.

“We appeal to corporate institutions especially the banks to be more sensitive, considerate, and professional in handling their public messages.

“Whatever that can cause religious crises in the country should be avoided at all costs, both by the government and the business sector,” the association said.

Recall that in celebration of Easter few weeks ago, Sterling Bank had posted an Easter message wherein the bank compared the resurrection of Jesus Christ with ‘Agege Bread’.

The message, which was shared on social media platforms and also sent to its customers via email, showed a picture of a golden-brown bread divided into two with the caption ‘Like Agege Bread, He Rose!’

The advert elicited harsh reactions on social media, especially from Christians across the country.

CAN had described the advert as “provocative and insensitive” and called for the “immediate removal” of Suleiman as the bank chief.

