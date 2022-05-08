At Heirs Insurance, Adaobi Nwakuche Proving Her Mettle

HighLife

Although Nigerian motivational speakers have reduced the volume of their activities in recent times, there was a period when they were all over the place. One of the ways we all recognised them was the outlandish comments they made. For example, they said that talent did not always matter, but diligence is sure to get you anywhere. Well, in the case of Adaobi Nwakuche, they seem to have gotten it half-right. Nwakuche is super talented and even more diligent, and she continues to do her job at Heirs Insurance.

There is no questioning the people that can be found around the ‘Oga boss’ of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial industry, Tony Elumelu. His chain of progressive firms is all setting records. However, this is not really because they have Elumelu’s name attached to them. No. It is because there are gifted individuals like Nwakuche who have given their time and efforts to raise the bar.

And Nwakuche is continually raising the bar at Heirs Insurance. Years back, her established system of managing things in the insurance industry led people to call her the First Lady of Insurance. That is the momentum she took to Heirs Insurance and became the company’s MD/CEO. Now, she is far more attuned to the industry than she was back then, so it is only a matter of time before she begins rubbing shoulders with the giants of Nigeria’s corporate corridor.

Indeed, it seems as if Nwakuche was always heading in this direction. She studied Government and Public Administration at Abia State University. She also got herself a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology. But she didn’t stop there. A PhD. in Insurance, Risk Management and Corporate Governance came next, after which she delved into the insurance industry and became its First Lady.

Heirs Insurance has given her a bigger stage from which she can operate. You can bet that even after all she has done there, she has only started—there is much more to come.

