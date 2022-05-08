2023: Action Alliance Faults Akeredolu’s Call for Emefiele’s Sack

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has disagreed with the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over his call for the sacking of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele.

Akeredolu had, while reacting to the purchase of the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms on behalf of Emefiele for the 2023 presidential election last Friday, said the CBN Governor should resign his position or be sacked.

Three different groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, had last week, purchased the forms for Emefiele.

They noted that the apex bank’s boss was the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election, hence their decision to purchase the forms for him.

However, shortly after the purchase of the form, Akeredolu called on Buhari to sack Emefiele.

But Udeze, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, alleged that Akeredolu’s anger against Emefiele was beyond the issue of the purchase of form.

He said: “Many participants and watchers of the democratic space must have been taken aback by the speed and audacity at which the Ondo State Governor came down hard on Emefiele.

“It is more surprising that Akeredolu spoke at a time when Emefiele has not even come out to declare that he has interest and he will be running.

“It is true that the groups that felt that the CBN Governor will do well as the president purchased forms for him but he has not made any declaration.

“So, Nigerians will naturally want to ask the Ondo Governor on which basis is he asking for Emefiele’s sacking?

“For the discerning minds, Akeredolu’s call is beyond politics or national interest. It is purely personal.

“I am however advising Nigerians to beware of desperate politicians who will be presenting their personal interests as national interest as we move closer to the general election.”

