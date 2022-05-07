Terri Exploring Different Sounds ‘In Transit’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Long before his idol Wizkid signed him onto the roster of Starboy Music as Terri, Akewe, Terry Daniel was making music as a teenager in the low-income Lagos neighborhood he grew up in. Since trading the underground music scene for the mainstream, Terri has barely looked back. The music sensation returns on ‘In Transit’, his second Extended Play (EP), and first as an independent artiste.

Buoyed by a Grammy nomination for his work on Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’, Terri’s ‘In Transit’ touches on themes of love intoxication as he transits to becoming an independent artiste after moving on from Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment. Announcing the project on Twitter, Terri wrote: “Thank you for joining me #InTransit. My second EP #InTransit is out on all stores, let’s go.”

The 6-track EP features one guest appearance from Ghanaian singer Mugeez and is a follow up to 2020’s 7-track Afro Series.

‘In Transit carries amazing tunes, including new tracks, “Wanna Know” and “Chargie” with Mugeez. The project’s lead single “Danger” was well received by fans and critics alike, garnering over three million streams just within a few weeks of release. While also receiving rave reviews and critical acclaim from the likes of Notion Magazine, Earmilk, Noctis Magazine, BBC Radio London, OkayAfrica, No Signal Radio and Reprezent Radio, among others.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the ‘In Transit’ EP, Terri says, “I spent the past year exploring different sounds and honing my craft – this project is an account of that artistic journey, as well as my personal journey going through the different emotions of love, relationships, and romance. ‘In Transit’ is a transition from where I was musically, to where I am now, and where I’m headed. It’s me thinking about where I’m coming from, acknowledging my growth and getting closer to my goals”.

Terri burst onto the afrobeats scene when he was only a teenager, becoming the only artist to be signed by Wizkid to his Starboy Records imprint. He also collaborated with Wizkid on the certified gold-selling hit single ‘Soco’, and later released his critically acclaimed debut EP Afro Series in 2020, garnering support from BBC Radio 1, KISS FM, BBC 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, Apple Music 1 and Okayafrica, among others, along the way.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

