Sporty, Exclusive Special Model of Mercedes-Benz E-Class Debuts

The E-Class is now available to order as a special “Night Edition” model with particularly extensive, high-quality equipment and exclusive black design elements.

According to a statement by the automaker, sales of the Coupé and Cabriolet start immediately, with the Saloon and Estate following from 17 May. The E-Class “Night Edition” versions will reach European dealers from July 2022.

The “Night Edition” special models built on the AMG Line and Night Package. They can be combined with all body variants and engines (except AMG models) as well as all Mercedes-Benz paint finishes. Special exterior features include the diamond grille with pins in black, the “Night Edition” badge on the wing, black exhaust tailpipe trim elements and AMG light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black, some with equally high-gloss rim flanges. On the Saloon and Estate, the boot lid trim is also finished in high-gloss black.

Also on board is the AMG Line interior with black roof liner.

The instrument panel is finished in ARTICO man-made leather with topstitching. Upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre is also standard. Leather and nappa leather upholstery variants are available as options. Exclusive trim elements in dark aluminium/metallic finish are combined with a centre console in open-pore black ash wood. On top of this sits a “Night Edition” badge made of polished aluminium with lettering in black (high-gloss).

Illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering and floor mats with “Night Edition” embroidery as well as heated seats for the driver and front passenger complete the high-quality equipment.

With over 14 million units delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. The roots of its history go back almost 120 years, and there have been ten generations of the E-Class and its direct predecessors since 1947 alone. The name “E-Class” has been used for the upper mid-range model series since 1993. In summer 2020, the updated versions of the current model generation celebrated their premiere.

