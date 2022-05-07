Shaibu, Igbinadolor, Iyare Emerge Winner at Captain Inaugural Golf Tournament

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, his wife, Maryann Ehis Igbinadolor and Osaze Iyare last Saturday emerged winners at the 2022 BCGS Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament held in Benin City.

The well attended captain’s inaugural was to officially usher in the administration of the BCGS Captain, Edward Ikponmwosa Osayande and his executives to pilot the club affairs for a year.

The Shaibus, who just returned from a foreign training tour for the tournament won the special guest men’s and ladies trophies respectively, while Peter Omaruaye, Captain, Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri played 86 net to place second behind the DG in the event.

In the hcp 0-18 men’s category, top rated Iyare (hcp 3) emerged overall winner with amazing 72 net, thus beat Engr Ralph Irorere (hcp 15) with 74 net to second spot just as Hon. Andy Momodu (hcp 17) settled for third spot with 76 net.

Similarly, Igbinadolor (hcp 11), Lady Captain UBTH Golf Club continued her dominance in the hcp 0-28 ladies cadre with 73 net after beating Justice Phil Obanor on count-back, while former BCGS Lady Captain, Nkiruka Awiaka placed third with 75 net.

Moreover, Dr. Matthew Oriakhi, former President, Benin Club foreign training tour paid off as he emerged men’s best gross winner with 86. Sandra Emina, National Vice-President, LGAN claimed the ladies best gross trophy with 89.

Other winners included Mrs. Betty Oriakhi in the hcp 29-38 ladies category. Prof. O. Dawodu and Sir Tony Aghedo won the veteran ladies and men’s, while Dr. John Ogbeide won the super veteran men’s cadre. Sam Iredia with 70 net, and Joan Dode played 66 net to win the guest men and ladies.

Dame Comfort Edeki and Ehis Igbinadolor won ladies longest drive award. Pharm. Enoma Eromosele and Osaze Iyare won the men’s longest drive category. Justice Obanor and E. Arubeyi won the ladies and men’s nearest the pin.

Golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba; UBTH Golf Club, Benin; Ikoyi Golf Club; Ikeja Golf Club; Abeokuta Golf Club; IBB Golf and Country Club; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Port-Harcourt Golf Club; Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri and host of others featured in the event.

