Ogun Elders Advisory Council gives nod to Abiodun’s Second Term Bid

The second term in office aspiration of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, received a boost yesterday as the Governor’s Elders Advisory Council, officially endorsed his second term bid.

Giving the position of the Council, its chairman, Chief Oluleye Okuboyejo, in a proclamation he read at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, particularly commended the governor for the increase in the ease of doing business index, which according to him has significantly increased investment in the state.

Okuboyejo added that Abiodun in the last three years had proved himself to be a great marketer of the state, noting that “his marketing acumen is responsible for the rise of the state’s internally generated revenue”.

He further noted that since the inception of the current administration in the state, Governor Abiodun has been methodical in fashioning the policy agenda around ‘ISEYA’, saying that “the smooth delivery of the social contract elements which could be seen across the state have even been applauded by the governor’s ardent critics.

“We publicly endorse the second term ambition of our indefatigable governor.

“Having been sworn in on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 as the governor and the current tenure will lapse on Sunday, 28th May, 2023.

While commending the administration of Governor Abiodun for completing projects inherited from previous administration in the state, the Council chairman noted that “the real selling point for this administration are confirmation that projects inherited from previous administrations have been completed and upgraded where necessary. From the Elite Road in Abeokuta South, Ajilete in Yewa South, Ajebandele in Ijebu-East, Oke-Agbede in Imeko, Awowo in Ewekoro, Alapoti in Ado-Odo-Ota, Ifoyintedo in Ipokia, Ibiade in Ogun Waterside, Ilugun in Odeda and Isiwo in Ijebu-Ode, the story of good performance continued to rend the air”.

Okuboyejo, while noting that other areas such as Oke-Sopen in Ijebu- North, Ilishan in Ikenne, Onidundu in Obafemi Owode, Ipara in Remo-North, Ososun in Ifo, Ishote in Sagamu and Ita-Oshin in Abeokuta-North, among other towns across the state were not neglected, applauded the way and manner which the state government had been able to address issues of social order, protection and security in the state.

“The issue of social order and protection is also germane to the elders and we applaud the way and manner which the state government has been addressing the matter.

“It is no gainsaying to state the fact that security is everybody’s business and the workable framework that has been provided by the government assures us that things will be getting better in our dear state,” he submitted.

In their respective remarks, Chiefs Fohunola Abiola, Ibunkunolu Ojosipe and former deputy governor of the state, Alhaja Salimot Badru, representing the Ogun Central, East and West Senatorial districts of the state, commended the state governor for not developing any part of the state at the expense of the other.

