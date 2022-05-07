Nigerian Idol Contestants Visit Rite Foods

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For the top six contestants of the Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol on Friday, March 29, it was fun-filled, on their visit to Rite Foods Limited, as a demonstration of their appreciation for the company’s support for promoting entertainment and talent discovery in the country, which have set the pace in the beverage industry of Africa’s largest economy.

The contestants who got the judges and audience captivated with their performances on a recent Sunday, comprise the young singers, Jordan, Zadok, Itohan, Progress, Banty, and Faith, and with much joy, applauded the Bigi brand and for the talent discovery platform, Nigerian Idol.

The well-liked show which will culminate with a grand finale on Friday, May 20th, will see the winner going home with N100, 000, 000 worth of prizes, including a recording deal from a label, a brand-new SUV, cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

While admonishing the contestants to be on top of the game, as the next music Idol, Rite Foods’ Asst. Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, encouraged the young contestants to be creative with a strong commitment to what they do, as that will spur them to the end of the show and ultimately for the prize.

One of the highlights of the visit was the presentation of personalised gift items and a cash prize of N200, 000 to each contestant, and it was characterised by fun as the headline sponsor of the show, engaged the young singers in games and singing competition.

They also performed in unison with the electrifying tune of “Bigi Dey for You”, and thrilled like never before, showcasing their sonorous vocal strength with mind-blowing rendition. The contestants also lauded the company’s relentless support for talent discovery and development in the country.

