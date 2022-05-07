NCC Allays Subscribers’ Fears over Planned Hike in Voice Call, SMS Cost

Emma Okonji





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has allayed subscribers’ fears over the planned hike of voice call, SMS and data service cost by 40 per cent.

NCC in a statement, issued yesterday and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the Commission monitored with keen interest deluge of reports in the media on the demand by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) ostensibly to increase tariffs of telecom services and has taken notes of the fears being expressed by telecom subscribers on the agitation.

Telecoms operators had in a letter to NCC this week, called for upward review of the cost of SMS, voice call and data services by 40 per cent.

According to NCC’s statement, “The demand being made by MNOs under the auspices of the Associatoon of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), citing high cost of running their operations as the major reason for their proposed tariff hike, is contained in a letter to the Commission.

“Consistent with international best practice and established regulatory procedures, the NCC ensures its regulatory activities are guided by regular cost-based and empirical studies to determine appropriate cost (upper and floor price) within which service providers are allowed to charge their subscribers for services delivered

“The Commission ensures that any cost determined, as an outcome of such transparent studies is fair enough as to enhance healthy competition among operators, provide wider choices for the subscribers as well as ensure sustainability of the Nigerian telecoms industry.”

For the avoidance of any doubt, and contrary to MNOs’ agitation to increase tariffs for voice and Short Messaging Services (SMS) by a certain percentage, the Commission wishes to categorically inform telecoms subscribers and allay the fears of Nigerians that no tariff increase will be effected by the operators without due regulatory approval by the Commission, the statement further said.

NCC noted that tariff regulations and determinations are made by the Commission in line with the provisions of Sections 4, 90 and 92 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, which entrusts the Commission with the protection and promotion of the interests of subscribers against unfair practices including but not limited to; matters relating to tariffs and charges.

NCC said the current tarriff regime being administered by the service providers is a product of NCC’s determination both for voice and SMS in the past.

NCC however said while there could be justifiable reasons for MNOs’ demand for tarrif increase, it should be noted that they are not allowed to do such either individually or collectively without recourse to NCC, following the outcome of a cost study, insisting that this is not the case for now.

According to Adinde, “Through NCC’s commitment to engendering healthy competition among the licensees, the cost of services has been democratised and become more and more affordable for Nigerian subscribers. The regulator is even more committed to this cause to ensure subscribers get greater value for money spent on telecom services.”

