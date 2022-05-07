Milan vs Verona, Other Serie A Matches on DStv, GOtv

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to Round 36 action from Serie A, on SuperSport, with matches scheduled to run from yesterday 6 to Monday 9.

AC Milan away clash against Verona showing at 7:45pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 will see the Rossoneri chase a win to push the Scudetto race right down to the wire. Manager Stefano Pioli is denying the notion that his team has lost spark at just the wrong time of the season. “I don’t know if that’s the right term. You have to make the right choice at the right time. We were wrong in accuracy and timing when we could have scored,” said the Rossoneri boss.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s away trip to Torino will be showing at 2pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

Elsewhere, Juventus will take on Genoa away from home, showing at 8pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

Other matches to look out for include Lazio at home to Sampdoria showing at 7:45pm today, Roma visiting Fiorentina showing at 7:45pm on Monday and Spezia welcoming Atalanta to Stadio Alberto Picco showing at 11:30am on Sunday. All these matches will air on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

To watch these games, download the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

