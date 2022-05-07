Injury Knocks Onyeka Out of the Season

Brentford and Super Eagles fans may have to wait until the start of next season to see Frank Onyeka in action again, if the latest injury update from manager Thomas Frank is anything to go by.

The FC Ebedei product has not figured for the Bees since March 12, 2022 when he entered the game as a substitute for the last one minute against Burnley due to an injury he suffered while on international duty with the Super Eagles.

Onyeka sustained an ankle injury during the first half of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana on March 29.

Upon his return to the English capital, the defensive midfielder has not been selected in the last five Premier League games played by Brentford.

Providing an injury update on his squad ahead of tomorrow’s visit from Southampton, Thomas Frank was quoted as saying by the official website of Brentford: “Frank Onyeka is also training again with physios.

“It’s still going to be tough for him to play again this season.”

Onyeka made 24 all-competition appearances for the London club, including twenty in the top-flight, prior to his spell on the sidelines.

Brentford are all but guaranteed safety, having accumulated 40 points with three matches left.

