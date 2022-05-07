Guinness Unveils Ultra-modern Head Office in Lagos

Guinness Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc and the foremost total beverage alcohol company in Nigeria, opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters edifice in Ogba, Lagos, a modern space designed to bring to life the company’s purpose of ‘celebrating life, everyday everywhere’.

The opening of the new office space which coincided with the 72nd anniversary of the organization, is part of the efforts of the organisation to develop newer and more strategic ways of working, enhance collaboration and productivity, promote creativity and sustain its business operations in the country.

During the ceremony, the Board Chair, Guinness Nigeria Plc., Dr. Omobola Johnson noted that the new headquarters’ aims to create an environment where all employees and even stakeholders, feel included and able to perform at their best.

“We recognise our employees’ needs, especially after working remotely for so long, so we have created a modern and agile workspace designed for maximum connectivity, collaboration and connection in line with the new world of work”, Johnson said.

The open plan workspace features bright, colourful and multi-functional spaces with state-of-the art technology, and embraces leading sustainability practices as well as the company’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Baker Magunda revealed at the office opening ceremony that the initiative reaffirms the organisation’s commitment to its drive towards sustaining its long-term business goals in the country.

“The new office opening reestablishes Guinness Nigeria as a forward-thinking organization. We remain committed to developing capacity to grow our brands and optimise performance to cater to the needs of our consumers while creating the right environment for all stakeholders to thrive”, Magunda reaffirmed.



“The move represents a significant shift, not just in where we work but how we work, enabling us to eliminate boundaries, be more connected, and more future-focused. This is why for us, this represents ‘the future of work’. We have created an environment where all our employees feel included, our diversity and inclusion culture is enhanced, and our people are empowered to maximize their full potential through effective collaborations, creativity and improved connections within the business and value chain.”

Magunda also said: “We are proud of what we do and how we do them. Our drive for constant improvement has seen us evolve to where we are today. We exhibit the highest standard of employee engagement. This ultra-modern facility we are opening will provide a work environment where people can thrive, with a fully-equipped gymnasium, and a stunning state of the art bar where meetings will be held, ideas will transpire, meals shared, cocktails poured, and moments celebrated.”

Additional features include: a wide variety of dynamic spaces with wellness-focused designs; open plan with suggested “neighborhoods” for teams, dynamic seating arrangement; disability access throughout; Zoom-enabled meeting spaces and collaborative hotspots, sound-proof phone booths; copious amounts of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows; daylight harvesting to reduce energy required to light offices, high-efficiency cooling systems to conserve energy, and more.

Magunda also expressed confidence in the Nigeran economy and in successes recorded by the business in the past 72 years.

The company confirmed that the new head office is in furtherance of its efforts towards fostering innovation; a drive for employee growth and development that fosters a sustainable business environment.Attachments area

