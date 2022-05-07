Enugu: Court Grants Injunction against PDP Not to Tamper with Ward Delegate List

An Enugu State High Court yesterday granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and other named Defendants from recognising or giving effect to any other three-man ad hoc delegate list other than the list that emerged from the congress held in all the wards in Enugu State on April 30, 2022.

The court equally restrained the PDP and other named Defendants from allowing any other three-man ad hoc delegates to participate in the PDP’s Primary Election for the selection of Governor of Enugu State, the members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives), members of the State House of Assembly and election of National Delegate Candidates in all the Constituencies in Enugu State other than the persons whose names are in the list that emerged from the 30th of April, 2022, ad hoc delegate ward congresses, supervised and duly authenticated by the five-man electoral panel set up by the National Working Committee of the PDP and already submitted and received by the party at its National Secretariat in Abuja, pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

The orders will subsist until the hearing of the Motion on Notice filed on 6/5/2022 in respect of the same issue.

The court under trial Justice HO Eya granted the injunction following an exparte motion filed by O. J. Uchenna on behalf of Prince Paul Nnaji, Tobias Ogbonna Onu, Cyril Obi Chukwu and Kevin Ikechukwu Agbo, in SUIT NO. E/379/2022, wherein they deposed in the supporting 44-paragraph Affidavit that a three man Delegate Congress had been held in Enugu State on the 30th day of April, 2022.

That the Congress was monitored, supervised and duly authenticated by the five man electoral panel set up by the National Working Committee of the PDP; that the list of those that emerged from the congress had already been submitted and received by the PDP at the its Head Office in Abuja; and that no other three-man Delegate Congress ought to be conducted in Enugu State or anywhere for Enugu State, having successfully concluded the one held on the 30th day of April, 2022.

Others listed as Defendants in the Suit are: Hon Bature Mohammed, Hon Augustine Nnamani, Hon Innocent Ezeoha and Dr. Christian Iyiani.

The motion, dated 4/5/2022 and filed on 6th day of May, 2022 was brought pursuant to Order 39 Rule 3 of the High Court Rules of Enugu State, 2020, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the Honourable Court.

