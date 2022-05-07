Cyriel Dessers Feyenoord’s New Cult Hero

want to retain him but meeting his €4 million price tag is however an issue for the cash-strapped Dutch side. The fans of the Pride of the South however took it upon themselves to contribute to fund his permanent stay at the Feyenoord Arena, though FIFA has shown its disdain against such an adventure. In spite of Feyenoord having paraded such big names like Pierre van Hooijdonk, Dirk Kuijt, Harry Bild, and Robin van Persie in the past none had scored more goals than the Nigerian representing the club at the continental level. The one-capped Super Eagle has scored 10 goals in the Europa Conference League making him the highest goal scorer in the competition

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has indeed reacted to reports that a section of the club’s supporters are crowd-funding the €4 million needed to complete the permanent transfer of Super Eagles striker.

The Rotterdammers signed Dessers on a loan deal from Genk last summer, with an option to purchase him before the end of his yearlong spell.

But due to their financial limitations, Feyenoord were not interested in taking that option for the 27-year-old during the first half of the campaign.

Dessers has however become a cult hero among Feyenoord fans after building a reputation as a super-sub following a collection of notable last-gasp goals.

Still, Feyenoord have not shown any willingness to cough out the transfer fee needed to acquire Dessers permanently, despite the striker confessing his desire to remain at De Kuip.

But a Feyenoord fan has seized the initiative by mobilising thousands of other fans to crowd-fund Dessers’ transfer fee. More than twenty-five thousand euros (€25,000) have so far been gathered.

Feyenoord boss Slot believes it is a beautiful gesture from the fans to identify with a player they are pleased with.

But the 43-year-old tactician reveals it would be illegal to accept such money directly from the club’s regular fans.

The former AZ Alkmaar head coach, however, hinted that wealthy supporters could step forward and help Feyenoord acquire Dessers under a different arrangement.

“It shows how extremely compassionate these supporters are and how extremely they value him (Dessers) as a striker,” Slot said, as per Newswep.

“It is also very nice that more than 50,000 euros have already been deposited, if I understand correctly, that they want to spend their self-earned money on Dessers.

“A really nice move, but it has no chance of success. This is really impossible from a legal, fiscal and regulatory point of view.

“I hope this will be followed by those much wealthier men.”

Dessers featured as Feyenoord secured a 3-1 win at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. The one-cap Nigerian forward ace Marseille on Thursday in the second leg of their semifinal clash in the Conference League.

Dessers scored twice to power Feyenoord to a 3-2 victory in the first leg at De Kuip last week.

But Feyenoord cannot put down such a large sum unless they sell another key player if the books are to remain balanced.

A Dutch businessman and multimillionaire Dennis de Roo has even expressed the willingness to partner with Feyenoord in providing the money for the deal in response to an encouraging statement credited to club manager Arne Slot.

Indeed, Dessers has expressed his desire to continue at Feyenoord beyond the summer amidst an expected rise in interest in his services from clubs abroad in the coming weeks.

Dessers has been the nightmare of many defenders and goalkeepers on the continent this season after an excellent goalscoring run for Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League.

Dessers could become one of the most sought-after players when the transfer window opens in July.

Dessers could also be on the shopping list of a few Premier League clubs, and he admits he would not be surprised to see suitors queue up for his signature in the summer.

The former Heracles star, however, insists he is enjoying his stay in Rotterdam and would love to continue his adventure with the Pride of the South.

“If you score goals at the European level, it makes sense,” Dessers told ESPN, as per De Morgen.

“On the other hand, I think I’m in the right place here. It’s a dream of mine to play for such a big club and do well there. I think everyone can see from me that I am happy and enjoying myself here.” Dessers is arguably the best player in the Conference League, and he will look to continue his brilliant scoring run when Feyenoord visit Marseille for the second leg of their semifinal clash.

