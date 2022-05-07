2023: Emefiele Support Group Says He’s Buhari’s Worthy Successor



Udora Orizu in Abuja



There is currently a mixture of suspense, anxiety and excitement over the possible candidature of the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele, for the 2023 presidential election.

The anxiety was further heightened on Friday when three different groups purchased the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Emefiele despite the fact that he has not declared his intention to run for president.

The groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, said Emefiele is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2023 general election, hence their decision to purchase the form for him.

The ESG, in a statement later issued by its Director of Communications, Ms. Benigna Ejimba, said Emefiele was currently at a breaking point pressure level to participate in the electoral process.

The group described the CBN Governor as the long-awaited worthy successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement read, “We are not unmindful of the tremendous pressure currently mounted on Dr Emefiele to join the presidential race. The truth of the matter is that many individuals and groups have searched round and have come to the conclusion that the CBN Governor has all it takes to take over from President Buhari.

“The ESG, as a group therefore, has come to realise that Emefiele is the long-awaited worthy successor to the President. We do not entertain any iota of doubt on this. This is why we did not hesitate to join other groups to purchase the form for the CBN Governor in order to assist him to make up his mind very fast. As we await a favourable response from this man that the nation needs at this critical time, we urge his numerous supporters to remain calm and continue to mobilise the electorate for his envisaged electoral victory.”

