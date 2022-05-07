2021 Mustang Mach-E Premium Awd Wins 2022 AAA’s Best Car

Bennett Oghifo

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium All-Wheel Drive has won AAA’s Best Overall Car for 2022, the latest acclaim for Ford’s electric SUV.

AAA researchers gave special praise to the vehicle for its dramatic new profile, its power, and for being quiet, quick, roomy, and fun to drive. Mustang Mach-E continues to draw customer attention as well, with U.S. sales up 23 percent through April.

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E has claimed a number of other awards including Car and Driver’s Editor’s Choice Award and Electric Vehicle of the Year Award, plus the Cars.com Eco-Friendly Car of the Year Award, AutoGuide’s Utility of the Year, Green Vehicle of the Year and Autoweek’s Car Buyer’s Award.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.

The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide.

