WOTC to Launch Funds for Aspiring Fashion Brands

WOTC Magazine is set to launch a fashion fund to support aspiring fashion brands, giving them a platform while also hosting London’s biggest show for women in their second year running WOTC Fashion Week.

WOTC Fashion Week will also see the unveiling of an art exhibition for female artists and a fund of £10,000 in collaboration with WOTC’s ‘Woman of the Year’ and MTArt Agency founder Marine Tanguy.

Done under the leadership of WOTC Magazine’s youngest editor of both a UK and international title, WOTC Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Phadria Prendergast, is the first to use her platform to bring other editors in one room.

Prendergast’s platform has brought together editors like the former Marie Claire and Red editor Trish Halpin to longest-reigning British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, also placing editors like Lorraine Candy and Toni-Blaze of Wonderland on the magazine’s glossy front covers.

Over the last 24 months, all Prendergast has done is break barriers. And indeed, she is here to do one more thing.

Having previously worked with the British Fashion Council, featuring its CEO, Caroline Rush, and former Harrods fashion director and Saks president Marigay McKee, Prendergast’s diverse experience and contacts make her perfectly positioned to support the globe’s most talented creatives, particularly focusing on those from under-represented and underprivileged backgrounds.

In her early 20s working for YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP across their three global channels NET-A-PORTER, she generated a million in revenue, and the same ambitious sales strategy reflected at WOTC Magazine which grossed a million in under two years.

Prendergast moved to the UK at aged seven from Jamaica where she was born. Growing up in Waltham Forest, one of the nation’s most deprived areas.

While she seeks for more ways to help women, she has an insane agenda to help two million women by 2023.

