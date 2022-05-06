Stakeholders Get Set for Nigeria International Book Fair 2022



Yinka Olatunbosun



Lagos is set to host- yet again-the stakeholders in the book industry at the Nigeria International Book Fair (NIBF) this year. Scheduled to hold from Thursday May 12 till 14 at Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, the fair is the 21st edition in the annual series of the fair.

Organised by the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, which is the umbrella body for the major stakeholders in the Nigerian book industry, the fair is done in collaboration with all stakeholders in the book ecosystem, such as the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Nigerian Library Association (NLA), Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), Reproduction Right Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria and UN SDG Book Club African Chapter.”

At a recent press briefing in Ikeja, the Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBFT), Gbadega Adedapo gave a glimpse into the activities slated for the 3-day fair. With the theme, “Copyright and Sustainable Growth in the Book Ecosystem: Setting a New Agenda,’’ the fair will feature a conference, book exhibitions, school competitions, spoken word presentations and panelists’ sessions.

The panel would be moderated by erudite scholar and Professor of Publishing and Copyright, Prof. Andrew Okwilagwe, Head of Mass Communication Department, Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo State. The Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission, John Asein is the keynote speaker while the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu is the special guest of honour.

The panel discussions will involve key players in the book industry such as the Nigerian Publishers Association, Booksellers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Library Association, Association of Nigerian Authors, Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools.

The NIBF, as it is fondly called, is an annual event that comes up in the second week of May every year with the aim of promoting and improving the reading culture. The 19th and 20th editions of the book fair were in September 2020 and July 2021 respectively due to COVID-19. The fair, endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education and Education Trust Fund, still remains the biggest book event in West Africa.

At a recent press briefing, the Chairman, NBFT, Gbadega Adedapo revealed: “The activities of the book fair will be live on YouTube and other social media platforms. This will avail the opportunity to connect remotely for people with distance barriers by linking them up real-time with the book fair activities anywhere in the world. International conference of the book fair would create opportunity to meet with the book industry leaders, break new market, network, and learn about the new innovations and strategies to promote your products and services. There will also be huge discount on books and other learning and teaching materials, facilitate sales opportunities, generate placement of orders, and negotiate contracts.’’

Participants from India, Turkey, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana will exhibit at the book fair while Trade Visitors are also expected from the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, United Arab Emirate, India, South Africa, Kenya, Cameroon and Ghana.

