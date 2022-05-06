SHAREit Ranks among Top 5 Global Media Sources





SHAREit Group, a global technology company, has been ranked number four media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories and number seven in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index, marking another growth milestone.

It has also ranked number eight on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes.

Besides these, SHAREit Group also jumped to higher rankings in gaming categories on the Retention and In-App purchases index globally.

The rankings were provided by AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement, and experience platform, which released the 14th edition of the performance index, featuring the top media sources in mobile advertising.

The company has also developed a lighter version, SHAREit Lite, a peer-to-peer file transfer mobile app, allowing users to share files, pictures, music, and more, with other devices without using an active internet or Bluetooth connection. Being one of the first app channel partners of Google Play, it also ensures secure application transfers with Peer-to-Peer Offline App Sharing.

SHAREit Lite has taken its engagement with the young energetic population a notch higher through several offline initiatives, one of which is the SHAREit Lite campus storm, in partnership with Boomplay where students displayed their singing talents to win rewards.

Besides the high-speed file sharing feature, SHAREit Lite also helps its users to save memory space on their devices by eliminating the need to download other tool apps.

The leading media publisher seeks to drive digital and financial inclusion in emerging markets like Africa and Southeast Asia by breaking down the barriers and providing access to the underserved.

Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group, Karam Malhotra, said, “As a leading media publisher driving in-app purchases for gaming and fintech brands in the world, we are focused on growing the ecosystem and fueling the transformation of digital habits and lifestyle.”

“Mobile gaming and digital payments are two key trends to watch in the emerging markets around the globe and we are excited to propel these even further. Given the massive potential, we are working extensively with gaming apps and financial institutions to help them tap into the digital natives in the emerging markets,” he noted further.

SHAREit is also looking to integrate the advertising platform and global payment solutions to deliver a commercial advertising closed loop through its efficient and open systemic solutions.

