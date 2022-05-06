Ruger Delights Fans in Enugu as Real Madrid Win Dramatic Night

HEINEKEN UCL NIGHT

UEFA Champions League nights are always fun-filled with Heineken and for fans in Enugu, they had one they would remember for a long time to come as they celebrated Real Madrid’s remarkable qualification for the 2022 final ahead of Manchester City.

Fans of both clubs, football lovers and consumers of Heineken were treated to the best of entertainment by Heineken’s UEFA Champions League train which passed the night at Villa Toscana Hotel in Enugu after they had toured different parts of the country to thrill football fans and customers alike.

But contrary to other nights, Wednesday was totally different as Rodrygo’s late brace within two minutes stretched the game into extra time after Riyad Mahrez had put Manchester City in front.

The game was finally turned in favour of Madrid as Karim Benzema netted a penalty in extra time to ensure the chase for an astonishing 14th UEFA Champions League title remains on course for Los Blancos.

On a night that threw up a mix of fulfilment and disappointment, it was the fans that went home with an early champion’s crown courtesy of Heineken.

One of the country’s most sought after talented afro-beat stars, Ruger crowned the night for the fans with his energetic live performance that saw fans rocking to his hit songs.

Ruger gave the fans a full dose of entertainment at its best alongside hype-man Shody who was the event’s host.

DJ Chase, the crowd controller, was also at his best as his turntables were busy all night with different tunes that rented the air after a breath-taking 120 minutes of football action.

The bragging and bantering rights earned by Real Madrid fans after the final whistle did not stop Man City fans and consumers of Heineken from winning different Heineken merchandise as they answered questions like – who won the first corner kick, what team had the first free-kick, who received the first yellow card asked during the half time break and before the start of extra time.

One of the winners, Alex, a Real Madrid fan who won a play station pad, football boot and jersey lauded the Heineken “Cheers to all fans” initiative saying the memories of the event would last forever.

“This is unbelievable. Fans, friends, and family coming together to watch and support our clubs while sharing bottles of Heineken and still have fun while answering questions, winning branded gifts, and the DJ giving us hits, this is magical and unforgettable. Big ups to Heineken for the initiative, big ups to them” the delighted fan stated.

The Heineken UEFA champions league “Cheers to all fans” train will be making its final stop on the 28th May 2022 when the finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League would be played between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

