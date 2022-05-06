PDP Extols Late President Yar’Adua’s Legacies





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday remembered with nostalgia the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who was President of the country between 2007 and 2010.

Yar’Adua had died in office.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP Debo Ologunagba, the party said the late Yar’Adua was a beloved leader and exceptionally courageous, humble, honest, forthright and dependable statesman, whose legacies in stabilising the nation particularly in instilling the rule of law, equity and peaceful co-existence in line with the manifesto of the PDP remain unparalleled.

According to the PDP, “he was an unrelenting advocate of the Rule of Law, who dignified the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by promptly executing orders of court in line with his oath of office even when such orders are not favourable to his interest or that of his Party.”

Ologunagba added, “Yar’Adua was a detribalised Nigerian, an angel of peace who manifestly loved Nigerians without regard to ethnic, religious, class or political considerations and placed the peace, unity and wellbeing of the people above every other interest.

“Despite his personal challenges, President Yar’Adua stood firm in the defense of truth, justice, fairness and laid a solid foundation for electoral reforms and credible elections in Nigeria.

“His avowed commitment to the unity and peaceful co-existence of our nation is legendry through his Amnesty Programme which brought relative peace to the then restive Niger Delta region of the country and set the nation on the path of social and economic sustainability.

“Indeed, our nation will continue to miss late President Yar’Adua as a leader with a heart for the people as envisioned by our founding fathers.”

The PDP in remembering late President Yar’Adua urged Nigerians to insist on the rule of law and credible elections in our country by actively participating in the on-going electoral process and voting en masse in the 2023 general elections to, “rescue Nigeria from misrule and rudderlessness.”

“Our party salutes the widow of the Late President Yar’Adua and the entire Yar’Adua family for their courage and steadfastness in upholding the virtues, values and legacies of the departed president, “PDP stated in the statement.

