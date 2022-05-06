Man Gets Life Jail for Murdering Ekiti Monarch

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, yesterday sentenced one Omoniyi Stephen to death by hanging for murder.

Omoniyi, who was rumoured to be a lunatic when the incident occurred, had allegedly killed the traditional ruler of Odo Oro Ekiti, Oba Gbadebo Olowoselu, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State,

Handing down the harsh verdict yesterday, Justice Kayode Ogundana, said the prosecuting counsels, led by Adegboyega

Morakinyo, had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt, that Stephen, indeed murdered the late monarch.

“However, after listening to counsels and evidences before me, I am of the opinion that the accused person did commit the crime.

“I am also of that opinion that the prosecuting counsels had discharged their duties zealously by proving beyond reasonable doubt all the charges against the accused.

“He is hereby pronounced guilty and the capital punishment is for him to die by hanging”.

The Jusrist also dispelled the notion that the convict was insane.

The convict had stabbed the monarch in the chest under the excuse that he was occupying the monarchical stool Omoniyi claimed belonged to him.

Omoniyi had committed the grievous offence on August 2018, thereby throwing Odo-Oro-Ekiti community into confusion.

Oba Gbadebo Ogunsakin was said to have been stabbed to death with a knife after a meeting of the Traditional Council, by Stephen, who was at that time suspected to be insane.

