Hajj 2022: Kano Gives Intending Pilgrims Seven Days to Complete Payment





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Executive Secretary of Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB), Alhaji Mohammed Abba Danbatta, has said the board has given intending pilgrims a seven-day ultimatum to complete payment.

Danbatta gave the ultimatum yesterday as part of the preparations for the 2022 hajj.

He also reminded those who are above the age limit of 65 years that they are barred from attending this year’s hajj.

“The board has at least 2,500 people who have contributed a portion of the hajj funds, and they would give priority to those who had initially deposited their money to the board,” he said.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently pegged the sum of N2.5 million as tentative fare for the 2022 exercise pending when the compilation of the final fare for each state is released.

According to him, “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has also given the sum of N2.5 million as tentative fare for the 2022 exercise as a result of rising dollar prices and increased tax revenue from Saudi Arabia and the airline.”

