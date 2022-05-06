Guardiola: Man City Must Process the Defeat in Bernabeu

Pep Guardiola insisted yesterday that Manchester City must “process” their remarkable Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid and “come back” as they look to defend their Premier League title.

City had a final spot snatched away from them in Spain as Real scored twice in stoppage time and again in extra time to come back from two goals down.

They lead Liverpool by a point in the league and face Newcastle on Sunday.

“It is tough for us, I cannot deny,” Guardiola said of Wednesday’s loss.

“We were so close to the Champions League final.

“Now we need to process that and come back, with our people at home and in the last four games we have.”

In one of the finest knockout ties in Champions League history, City looked to be emerging victorious after Riyad Mahrez’s goal gave them a 5-3 lead in the tie.

But two goals from substitute Rodrygo in stoppage time for a Real side who had previously not had a shot on target levelled it up before Karim Benzema’s penalty won it for the Spanish side in extra time.

“In the first half we did not have (the) game, we were not good enough. But we did not suffer much,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“After we scored the goal we were better. We found our tempo and our game and the players were comfortable. It is not like in the last 10 minutes they attack and attack and you suffer. It didn’t happen,” recalled the Barcelona legend.

