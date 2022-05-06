Group Trains Anambra Youths on How to Tackle Unemployment





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An organisation, Agricon Innovation Limited, has mobilised unemployed youths from all the 21 local government areas of Anambra State for training in order to curb unemployment.

The founder of the group, Mr. Emeka Ebo, told journalists in an interview yesterday in Awka that he was inspired by the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo’s call for individuals and cooperate organisations to assist in empowerment and employment of young people in the state.

Ebo, an international businessman, and a top-rated public/private sector technocrat, said he was also driven by the urge to take as many youths as possible off the streets through skill acquisition.

He said: “Our organisation, Agricon Innovation Limited, has gone round the 21 local government areas with special focus on Idemili North and Idemili South LGAs, and have collated data of all unemployed youths eager to receive the training.

“The training has already started and covered different sectors of one’s choice of specialisation, and is already ongoing at the agency’s Ogidi, Idemili North LGA headquarters office.

“Our agency’s headquarters is equipped with facilities and other appurtenances to take no fewer than 30 trainees per session.”

The agency’s Director of Training, Mrs. Ngozi Okosa, told journalists that training has commenced in earnest, and is covering areas including solar energy as an alternative source to electricity; information communication technology (ICT)expertise, laptop/Wifi specialist, Google specialist, latest technology on bucket/land farming techniques for those dwelling in urban and rural areas but have limited land spaces.

Others are training for manufacturing of cosmetics, pomades, bleach, beads-making, clothes designs/patterns and head tie among others.

Okosa also revealed that participants would be given start-up capital to kick off the effective application of all they learnt at the training.

They would further be monitored and mentored to ensure they become employers of labour within a short space of time so as to achieve Soludo’s employment drive for youths in Anambra State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

