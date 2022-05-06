Former Zamfara Governor, Yerima, Joins Race to Succeed Buhari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Yerima, Friday hinted of his intention to join the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Already, he has informed President Buhari of his ambition.Yerima, who spoke with newsmen after meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said he will be seeking the presidential ticket of APC with the aim of improving on the efforts of the Buhari administration.

On his plans to set things straight for Nigeria, Yerima said he would be focusing on three critical areas of needs, namely insecurity, poverty and ignorance.

He added that he was heading to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to pick the nomination and expression of interest forms immediately.His words: “I’m here this afternoon to inform Mr. President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’m going to, insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance”.

