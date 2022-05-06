Fekomi boss, Lawrence makes Pan African 100 most influential young leaders list

Ugo Aliogo

Nigerian entrepreneur, Mr. Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence has been listed as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Nigeria.

Adefemi Lawrence is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fekomi Global Nigeria Ltd, parent company of Fekomi Herbals.

He is also known across the nation as a penis expert and sex therapist who uses trado-medical methods to treat erectile dysfunction, hormonal imbalances and others.

The young entrepreneur, according to Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation, was recognized alongside others in their field of entrepreneurship for their tenacious leadership and remarkable contribution to Africa’s economic growth.

Adefemi Lawrence’s Fekomi Herbals is incomparable and unique redefining e-commerce in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The herbal products has experienced massive growth since operations started in Lagos and can boast of treating not less than 30,000 erectile dysfunctional men, thus helping them get their confidence back in the area of their p*nis size and sexual prowess.

The laudable company is located in Ikeja, Lagos and its reach also goes beyond the State; the company kicked off as an ambassador of reliability and credibility for satisfying customers desires, thereby strengthening the ties of being notable for many achievements.

Speaking on making the coveted list, Lawrence said: “It’s an honour to be ranked as one of the 100 most influential young leaders in Nigeria by Pan African Youths Leadership Foundation. I’m grateful to everyone that motivates my drive force.

“I hope to continue putting in the very best now and in the future,” he added.

Adefemi Lawrence was listed alongside several other African leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs such as; Hannah Temitope Adeboga, CEO of Lush Global 07 Signature, Ehis Daniel, CEO of Goldenxchange limited, Honorable Seun Fakorede, Politician, Jemima Osunde, Nollywood Actress, Aisha Auge, Politician, Destiny Etiko, Nollywood Actress, Simi, Singer, and DJ Switch, Activist and Entertainer, amongst others.

The PAN African Youths Leadership Fountain (PAYLEF) is an all-inclusive leading African youth platform representing and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youth across our Continent. We envisage becoming the single largest youth body representing millions of African Youths across Africa by 2025.

