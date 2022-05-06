Ekiti Workers, Retirees Wont Sleep with Empty Stomachs Under Me, Says Oni



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti State, Engr. Segun Oni, has declared his readiness to rescue workers in the state civil service and pensioners from wanton poverty and neglect if elected governor.



Oni, who spoke through a group named Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), alleged that Governor Kayode Fayemi’s refusal to pay promotion, salary and pension arrears as well as over a decade pending gratuity, were responsible for high level poverty among workers and retirees.



Oni, who said this in a statement by EBBB’s spokesman, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, said Fayemi’s hurried announcement of some packages for workers and retirees two days to the May Day celebration won’t avert rejection of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, at the poll.



Oni said: “Governor Fayemi, who, again, missed this year’s celebration to avoid being embarrassed by the workers who are disenchanted by the unfulfilled promises to them, announced the package to dissuade the workers who had made up their minds to go with the leading opposition candidate, Asiwaju Oni.



“The workers, who were poised for a showdown with the government, had planned to embarrass Fayemi, notwithstanding the last-minute carrots dangled to placate them, as they saw the development as rather too late and an effort in futility to convince them to support and vote for his anointed APC candidate.



“No worker or pensioner will sleep with empty stomach under me. We will deploy Ekiti resources to take care of their needs”.



Oni promised to rescue Ekiti workers from poverty by giving financial backing to the 2017 and 2018 promotions, pay one year leave bonus out of the four years owed and pay all unpaid salaries.



“The 2021 May Day celebration was cancelled at the last minute, when it became obvious that the labour leaders couldn’t convince the workers to back down their plan to embarrass the governor.

“The workers were angry over the unfulfilled promises of Governor Fayemi to them since he assumed office in October 2018, querying the sense in filing out in a parade to salute the government.

“Sensing that the situation had remained the same, the workers had asked their leaders who tried to persuade them to come to Pavilion salient questions like: ‘What are we to celebrate?

“Is it poverty, hunger, unfulfilled promises, unpaid salaries, unpaid four-year leave bonuses, promotion without financial backing or are you, our leaders, saying we should parade to salute this government for denying us our benefits? If we do that, we are bunch of morons.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

