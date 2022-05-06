Edo Set for Farm-to-Table Initiative, to Connect Farmers to Produce Buyers Online

The Edo State government has concluded plan to launch an online portal to connect farmers in the state to produce buyers globally in a renewed drive to promote trade and develop farmer cooperatives.



The state’s Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Afishetu Braimoh, was quoted in a statement to have said this at the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to her, “We are providing access and boosting trade by creating a website to connect farmers and the buyers.



“The government is creating policies that will make it easy to do business in Edo State and empowering the people through a programme called ‘The Farm-to-Table programme’

“The programme is created to purposely identify the great things about Edo and take them from the farm to the table. So, we will be putting them in mainstream stores in Edo and the global market.



“We are working with other stakeholders to identify products that are shop-ready as we plan to showcase these products at the 6th Lagos Trade Fair. It gives the state an opportunity to showcase Made-in-Edo products.”



She added: “Our goal is to make our people understand that we can actually develop the product value chain and sell them to the global market. We encourage our farmers to come together to form cooperatives that will enable them to promote their farm product.”



The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Adaze Enwanta said the council through Head of Service (HoS) thanked the governor for the recent approval of N40,000 minimum wage for Edo workers.



“The harmonised pension for Edo pensioners which had not been done in the last 21 years was made possible by Obaseki. The Edo labour house is the very first labour building across the country,” he added.



The Commissioner for Physical, Urban and Regional Planning, Isoken Omo, said the state was transitioning from the ‘Operation Show Your Building Plan’ to ‘Operation Plan Edo,’ in collaboration with other ministries in the state.

