Buhari Approves House Allocation to 1994 AFCON Winning Super Eagles



Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses for the 1994 African Nations Cup winning Super Eagles.

President Buhari made the disclosure Thursday in Jalingo during the inauguration of one of the Housing Estates built by the federal government under the National Housing Programme.

The president noted that though it was not his administration that pledged to give houses to the players, the inauguration of the houses provides an opportunity to remember the heroes who made the country proud by winning the coveted trophy.

According to him, “The inauguration of the houses responds to those who have long aspired to own a home, and that dream has come true with this project. But there is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in these housing projects.

“They make possible, that which had seemed impossible. It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I feel proud and privileged to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly.

“As the saying goes, it is better late than never and I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice, and their keys and title documents will be handed over at the inauguration in their state, while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public.”

The president, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr. Mu’azu Sambo Jaji, noted that when the All Progressives Congress (APC) sought the mandate of Nigerians to form the government in 2015, one of the things the party promised was change, stressing that the housing estate is an example of the fulfillment of that promise of change.

He however noted that the project wouldn’t have been possible without the support and cooperation of the Taraba State Government that provided land for its execution.

He reiterated that the project is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that inter-governmental collaboration can produce, adding that he’s optimistic that with the provision of more land, the federal government certainly can do more.

He further stated that the housing estate has enhanced human development in several ways, particularly micro, small and medium size businesses.

“Those who drive our economy were the ones who won the contracts to build these houses. Not only did their successful bids offer an opportunity for these companies and their employees, through them we have unleashed a value chain of economic activities that improved the conditions of the ordinary Nigerians.

“They engaged suppliers who benefit from sub-contracts for the supply of building materials from sand to cement, roofing and plumbing material to doors and electrical fitting.

“In the process, the ordinary Nigerian at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to move towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed.

“We certainly cannot meet everyone of those Nigerians in person, but our economic policies and investment in infrastructure such as this National Housing Programme and others will reach and positively impact many of them.

“Our desire and commitment towards improving the human condition and our message of change have another facet beyond job creation,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue partnering with the federal government and other relevant agencies to improve the well being of the people of the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Anthony Jellason, the governor expressed appreciation to President Buhari for the execution of the project, which according to him, would go a long way to alleviate the problem of housing shortage in the state capital.

