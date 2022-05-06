At NECLive, Afrobeats is Unboxed

‘Afrobeats to the world’ is a popular catchphrase, tagline, chant, and mantra that has settled on many Nigerians’ lips ever since a few local artists began to enjoy prominence on the global stage. The words are an assertion to many that Nigerian music wrongfully boxed into Afrobeats has finally attained a global status. But the panellists in the music session of the ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) differed in their arguments.

Moderated by the Group Programme Director of Beat FM, Osikhena Dirisu, the panellists included the Managing Director of Trace Anglophone, West Africa Sam Onyemelukwe and award-winning music producer Tee-Y Mix.

The trio had a disquisition on the global opportunities for African entertainment, particularly music where they dissected the identity given to Nigerian music as well as the importance of documenting the Afrobeats wave.

While the Tee-Y Mix acknowledged the role technology has played in the distribution and consumption of Nigerian music over the years, Onyemelukwe however expressed concerns that Nigerian music has not gone as global as being advertised. In his opinion, K-pop is the music that has really broken through.

“I’m not saying that we haven’t gone to places but it is what the musicians, record labels, the industry do now that will really make a difference,” he said.

Responding to the question on artists recognising and appreciating local charts and awards, Tee-Y Mix raised a concern about the Afrobeats movement and how it can be sustained. Noting that we are poor at documenting, he opined that “if we get to a point where we allow others to tell our story, we give them the opportunity to tell whatever version they want to tell.” He suggested that the creative industry should be institutionalised.

Onyemelukwe added that it is important that we look inwards and do the right thing while setting our eyes on the global market.

But the identity of Nigerian music took centre stage and the submission from Tee-Y Mix was that if we did not give our music the right name, others would.

“I believe that award systems are the best platforms to categorise music, instead of putting everything under the umbrella of Afrobeats.

He advised artists not to be under pressure to categorise themselves as Afrobeats singers because they want to belong to the bandwagon.

“I think we should also erase the mindset that music has a timeline. That one has to make it between the ages of 18 and 25.”

“Afrobeats is a limiting name for the kind of music that we do, but it has also helped in pushing the music out there,” said Onyemelukwe.

He also added that artists should leverage digital platforms to drive and promote music acceptance.

The music session was just one of the many sessions at the conference. From social influencing to intellectual property rights to the airing of the Big Brother Naija documentary. Since it began in 2013, the conference has been a hub for entertainers and stakeholders to plumb issues affecting the industry as well as discuss innovative ways to move the industry forward.

The convener Ayeni Adekunle, in his speech, said the current growth of Nigeria’s entertainment industry must reflect on the local economy. He said he feels a sense of fulfilment with the growth recorded so far by Nigerian creatives and entertainers.

“What we saw at Madison Square where Burna Boy performed is what NECLive is all about. We are getting nominated for Grammys, we have musicians and actors that are now big deals not just in Nigeria but across the globe,” he said.

“The essence of NECLive is to share ideas and collaborate as we build the industry of our dream,” he added.

A production of ID Africa, this year’s speakers included award-winning singers Tuface Idibia (2Baba) and Darey Art-Alade; media executives, Ayo Animashaun, among others. It was sponsored by MultiChoice Nigeria.

