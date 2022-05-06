Artist, Kunle Adewale Launches NFTs for Dementia Care



Yinka Olatunbosun

The humanitarian artist, Kunle Adewale is about to give back to the community to mark his 41st birthday on May 13. This year, Adewale has facilitated therapy sessions for the elderly in Nigeria using digital technology. Through the use of virtual reality, the artist engaged with seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other forms of cognitive impairments.

Seniors from five homes in Lagos Nigeria participated in the virtual reality experience, for all of them, it was their very first time being able to touch the VR set and also have their experience. The participants were from Regina Mundi Home for the Elderly, Masc Care Home for the Elderly, Rock Garden Home for the Elderly, Winneseph Home for the Elderly and Heirs Home for the elderly in Maryland, Lagos Nigeria. The seniors had an immersive personal experience of their favourite music, a worthwhile nostalgia that rekindles memories of people, places and music.

To deepen this commitment to this social initiative, the artist has curated 41 images from the sessions he had with seniors in Lagos in Nigeria to raise funds through crypto art to support his VR for brain health. To execute this, he has created non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for Dementia Care on OpenSea, a digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NTFs).

In launching NFTs collection for Dementia Care, Adewale hopes to continue to engage the community of seniors in Nigeria through Virtual reality for Brain and mental Health. His collection embodies images of interactive sessions of music and dance movement delivered through Virtual reality. “I want to give digital access to seniors so they can leverage digital technology to connect with the outside world. I have seen how the VR experience makes the seniors enthusiastic about life and finding the inner self and the missing spark in their lives,” he said.

With this project, Adewale is demystifying technology for the elderly who had long been isolated from innovation.

“We often think technology is for children and young people while the elderly are not included in such programming. Seniors in Nigeria are digitally isolated and Kunle is bridging the gap by providing digital equity for seniors and care homes for the elderly by facilitating art and technology based therapeutic experiences for them using Virtual reality. Lots of older persons suffer from loneliness, anxiety, stress, depression and many of them are socially isolated. There are more projects and funding support for programs for children, girls, women and the youths, unfortunately, taking care of our seniors doesn’t seem to be a serious concern. Many of them feel abandoned, let down and left behind the society they have been part of all their lives. The Seniors in Nigeria are also stigmatized because of their health conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other health conditions,” he added.

In the year 2021, the theme for the United Nations international day of older persons was ‘Digital Equity for all ages.’ This is based on the necessity for inclusion of elders in digital interactions because many of them cannot access healthcare and social engagements facilitated by technology. “Through this collection, I hope to donate more Virtual Reality equipment across care homes for older adults in Nigeria, increase dignity and digital equity for the Seniors, reduce stigma associated with dementia, and create more awareness on brain health,” Adewale explained.

Adewale who is the founder of Arts in Medicine Projects has been facilitating creative engagements for seniors living with Alzheimer’s and dementia in Nigeria, United States and Ireland since 2018. He was recognised globally as an international leading artist in arts in health programming where he bagged the Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain health in 2019 at the Global Brain Health Institute, University.

In 2020, he collaborated with the Alzheimer Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada in the United to raise funds for the organization through his online art exhibition. The artist donated thousands of dollars raised from his art to support the longest day Campaign to support seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States and in Nigeria.

In April 2022, Adewale was on the shortlist of the emerging NFT creators across the world to attend The Voice NFTs Residency program, an organization based in New York, United States.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

