Anyim: Problem of Insecurity, Poverty ‘ll Continue if Good Leader is Not Elected in 2023

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



A frontline People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Sen. Pius Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday said that the problem of poverty and insecurity would persist the right leader is not elected for the position of president in 2023.

Anyim, who is a former President of the Senate stated this when he met with the PDP delegates from Zamfara State on Thursday in Abuja.

Anyim said that Nigerians knows what they want at this period, which includes more unified, safe and secure and, prosperous country where every citizen has legitimate source of living and equal opportunity for all.

Anyim, who decried the number of person dying in Zamfara on daily basis because of insecurity, said that if elected as president, he would work to return peace and prosperity to Zamafara and Nigeria.

He said that with the right leadership and right economy management, Zamafara with its endowed natural resources should be the richest state in Nigeria.

“Today, you all know my history and pedigree. You all know that wherever I work or step in; peace, stability, growth and prosperity, equity and fairness return there.

“All I am asking for is that 2023 is not going to be like other elections, we are trying to recruit a leader that will recue Nigeria. It is not just an ordinary election.

“If we don’t recruit the right leader, life will continue to be meaningless. We will continue to be poor in the midst of plenty. I ask you for one thing let us partner to rescue Nigeria.

“If you ask me, in this partnership what is the need for Zamafara? I will tell you that one, I will make sure that security and respect for human lives return to Zamafara.

“I will make sure that natural resources in Zamfara is manage for the benefits of Zamfara people and Nigeria. I will make sure that Zamafara become the richest state in Nigeria.”

Anyim urged the party delegates from the state to partner with him in his ambition to rescue Nigeria from it present challenges, including insecurity and poverty.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said it was time for the delegates to be careful not to be deceived at this period.

He said that with the right leadership Nigeria could be once again returned to the party of growth and development, which according to him is what he represented.

The delegates in their remarks expressed confidence in Anyim’s capacity to leader Nigeria having understood the challenges of the country include those of Zamfara State.

One of the delegates, Mrs Hawal Balarebe, in her remarks expressed hope that Anyim would carry women along when elected, while also addressing the challenge of security of which affected women mostly.

The PDP Zamafara State Chairman, Col. Bala Mande (rtd) said that he believed that Anyim with his antecedents could reverse the situation of the country including addressing insecurity and economy challenges, if elected president.

Mande said that Anyim had demonstrated that when he was President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He said that with peace in Zamfara and Nigeria there would be peace and development in the state and the country.

“I believe with your antecedents you can reverse the security and economy situation of this country with peace and stability.

“And once you achieved this, it will cut across every sector, transportation, agriculture, health and others.

“Once there peace and economy revival every human development index would be touched.

“What Nigerians need now is somebody who is calm and knowledgeable about the Nigeria, which are the attributes of Anyim” he said.

