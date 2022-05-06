Amosun, Onu Pick N100m APC Presidential Nomination Forms

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Senator representing Ondo-North senatorial district, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice; and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, have obtained N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run for president.

It was also gathered that former Governor of Zamfara state, Sani Yerima, will obtain his form today.

The forms were collected for the aspirants by proxy.

Details later…

